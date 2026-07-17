Shamli's Transformation: From Fear to Flourishing Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showcased Shamli's dramatic transformation, attributing the progress to new infrastructure and stringent governance. Once infamous for lawlessness, Shamli is now a burgeoning hub, connected by major expressways.

Addressing residents, Adityanath recounted the district's dark history, marked by exodus and insecurity, contrasting it with the current surge in development and industry, notably in sugar production, where Uttar Pradesh leads the nation.

He sharply criticized past administrations for neglect and obstruction of cultural festivities, emphasizing his government's commitment to regional growth and cultural appreciation. The Chief Minister appealed for discipline among residents, stressing that safeguarding order ensures ongoing support for local traditions and prosperity.