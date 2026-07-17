Unabated Landslides at Indo-China Border Threaten Connectivity & Safety

A relentless landslide at 7th Mile under Kyongnosla village has continued to wreak havoc along the Jawaharlal Nehru Road near the Indo-China border. This has led to the displacement of 65 families and raised significant concerns over border connectivity and safety. The landslip has obliterated a crucial roadway that serves Indian Army camps, emphasizing its strategic importance.

Residents worry that the existing damage might severely impact border security if an alternative route succumbs to a similar fate. Currently, the displaced families have sought refuge in temporary relief camps as the landslide remains active.

Despite the crisis and the strategic relevance of the area, local residents allege that authorities have yet to visit the site to assess and address the damage. The road falls under the jurisdiction of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), which claims the road isn’t in use due to available alternatives and a lack of restoration funding. Locals, however, challenge this stance, questioning accountability if the alternative routes are compromised. They have appealed to the Government of India and Sikkim for immediate action to restore damaged infrastructure and implement preventive measures to avert a larger catastrophe.