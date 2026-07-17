Disaster in Chongqing: Landslide Causes Buildings to Collapse

A devastating landslide struck the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, causing significant destruction and leading to the collapse of multiple residential buildings. The disaster has left an unclear number of individuals buried, with rescue operations underway to determine the casualties and provide aid to those affected.

The tragedy occurred on Friday, highlighting the vulnerability of regions prone to such natural catastrophes. State media reports indicate that emergency crews are actively working to assess the situation and rescue operations are in full swing.

This incident emphasizes the critical necessity for proactive disaster management strategies and the reinforcement of infrastructure in landslide-prone areas to prevent future catastrophes of this magnitude.