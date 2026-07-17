India Unveils First Hydrogen-Powered Train in Major Technological Leap

India launched its inaugural hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at a gathering in Chandigarh. He celebrated this development as a major stride in the country's technological advancement and an essential component of the journey towards a futuristic and sustainable Bharat.

Highlighting the government's focus on innovation, Modi emphasized the importance of adopting technologies that benefit both current and future generations. He reaffirmed the BJP-NDA government's dedication to these principles, as reflected in recent steps toward reforming the judicial system with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Prime Minister also pointed out ongoing modernizations in the Union Territory, such as the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure at PGIMER Chandigarh. These efforts, including new projects like the Advanced Neuroscience Centre, are set to significantly enhance medical services for residents, underlining the government's commitment to healthcare accessibility and technological progress.