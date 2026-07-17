India Unveils First Hydrogen-Powered Train in Major Technological Leap

India's first hydrogen-powered train, launched in Haryana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant milestone in the nation's push towards advanced technologies and sustainable development. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of modernizing infrastructure and expanding healthcare, underscoring a commitment to future-ready growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:28 IST
India Unveils First Hydrogen-Powered Train in Major Technological Leap
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India launched its inaugural hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at a gathering in Chandigarh. He celebrated this development as a major stride in the country's technological advancement and an essential component of the journey towards a futuristic and sustainable Bharat.

Highlighting the government's focus on innovation, Modi emphasized the importance of adopting technologies that benefit both current and future generations. He reaffirmed the BJP-NDA government's dedication to these principles, as reflected in recent steps toward reforming the judicial system with the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Prime Minister also pointed out ongoing modernizations in the Union Territory, such as the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure at PGIMER Chandigarh. These efforts, including new projects like the Advanced Neuroscience Centre, are set to significantly enhance medical services for residents, underlining the government's commitment to healthcare accessibility and technological progress.

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