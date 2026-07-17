Diplomatic Dance in Manila: Rubio's Asia-Pacific Mission

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend diplomatic meetings in Manila this weekend with the goal of preparing a potential summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for September.

Meeting with Asia-Pacific ministers, including those from Russia, Japan, and China, the talks come at a time of significant global instability. The focus will be on advancing U.S. priorities for a free Indo-Pacific region.

Among the topics to be addressed are tensions in the South China Sea and the situation in Myanmar, following ASEAN's recent informal talks with Myanmar's foreign minister. The meetings will also look at Southeast Asian scam centers draining American resources.