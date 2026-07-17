Diplomatic Dance in Manila: Rubio's Asia-Pacific Mission

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to Manila to meet with Asia-Pacific leaders and potentially his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. The meetings aim to prepare for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping while addressing regional issues like the South China Sea and Myanmar's political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:30 IST
Diplomatic Dance in Manila: Rubio's Asia-Pacific Mission
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend diplomatic meetings in Manila this weekend with the goal of preparing a potential summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for September.

Meeting with Asia-Pacific ministers, including those from Russia, Japan, and China, the talks come at a time of significant global instability. The focus will be on advancing U.S. priorities for a free Indo-Pacific region.

Among the topics to be addressed are tensions in the South China Sea and the situation in Myanmar, following ASEAN's recent informal talks with Myanmar's foreign minister. The meetings will also look at Southeast Asian scam centers draining American resources.

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