Japan Tackles Activist Investor Influence in Private Equity Deals

Japan's ruling party has raised alarms over potential collusion between activist investors and private equity funds, which could jeopardize fairness in capital markets. In draft policy proposals, the Liberal Democratic Party's corporate governance project warns of surreptitious cooperation between activists and private equity funds in their efforts to take public companies private.

The proposals reflect mounting concern within Japan's political landscape regarding the influence of activist investors on corporate restructurings and privatization efforts. Significant growth in private equity deals, such as last year's 47.8% increase to $42 billion, underscores a burgeoning market. This includes notable activities like a competitive bidding war for Kakaku.com between Swedish company EQT and SoftBank's LY Corp partnering with Bain Capital.

As Japan emerges as a frontline for activist investing outside of the U.S., policy recommendations include restricting shareholder proposals related to management execution and curbing speculative arbitrage trading. Inspired by U.S. practices, potential limits on appraisal-rights claims post-M&A announcements are being considered as long-term discussions, following high-profile cases such as the Toyota Industries buyout.