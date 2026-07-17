Japan Tackles Activist Investor Influence in Private Equity Deals

Japan's ruling party is concerned about potential collusion between activist investors and private equity funds in take-private deals, as it could undermine legal fairness in capital markets. The Liberal Democratic Party has proposed tighter regulations on shareholder activities, following a marked increase in activist investing in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:32 IST
Japan Tackles Activist Investor Influence in Private Equity Deals
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's ruling party has raised alarms over potential collusion between activist investors and private equity funds, which could jeopardize fairness in capital markets. In draft policy proposals, the Liberal Democratic Party's corporate governance project warns of surreptitious cooperation between activists and private equity funds in their efforts to take public companies private.

The proposals reflect mounting concern within Japan's political landscape regarding the influence of activist investors on corporate restructurings and privatization efforts. Significant growth in private equity deals, such as last year's 47.8% increase to $42 billion, underscores a burgeoning market. This includes notable activities like a competitive bidding war for Kakaku.com between Swedish company EQT and SoftBank's LY Corp partnering with Bain Capital.

As Japan emerges as a frontline for activist investing outside of the U.S., policy recommendations include restricting shareholder proposals related to management execution and curbing speculative arbitrage trading. Inspired by U.S. practices, potential limits on appraisal-rights claims post-M&A announcements are being considered as long-term discussions, following high-profile cases such as the Toyota Industries buyout.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026