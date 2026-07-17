Global Tensions and Fed Policies Shape Currency Markets

The dollar remained steady on Friday with a potential weekly decline as traders slashed bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes. Middle East tensions bolstered the dollar's safe-haven appeal while currency fluctuations were influenced by political and economic changes, including expected leadership shifts and central bank interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:35 IST
Global Tensions and Fed Policies Shape Currency Markets
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  • United States

This week, the dollar held steady yet was on track for a weekly decline due to a tame U.S. inflation report, prompting traders to reduce expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. However, rising tensions in the Middle East have increased demand for the dollar as a safe haven.

Meanwhile, Iran and the United States engaged in escalating exchanges, unraveling a previous truce. This turmoil pushed oil prices to one-month highs, affecting currency markets. The euro dipped slightly, poised for a weekly rise, while the British pound reflected economic growth and impending political changes with expected gains.

Further complicating currency dynamics, Japanese officials expressed readiness for intervention amid yen fluctuations, and U.S. data supported a more stable dollar. The likelihood of Fed rate changes remains uncertain, as traders assess the economic landscape shaped by inflation and internal policies.

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