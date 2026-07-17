Global Tensions and Fed Policies Shape Currency Markets

This week, the dollar held steady yet was on track for a weekly decline due to a tame U.S. inflation report, prompting traders to reduce expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. However, rising tensions in the Middle East have increased demand for the dollar as a safe haven.

Meanwhile, Iran and the United States engaged in escalating exchanges, unraveling a previous truce. This turmoil pushed oil prices to one-month highs, affecting currency markets. The euro dipped slightly, poised for a weekly rise, while the British pound reflected economic growth and impending political changes with expected gains.

Further complicating currency dynamics, Japanese officials expressed readiness for intervention amid yen fluctuations, and U.S. data supported a more stable dollar. The likelihood of Fed rate changes remains uncertain, as traders assess the economic landscape shaped by inflation and internal policies.