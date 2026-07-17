Gujarat ATS Nabs Additional Jaish-e-Mohammed Suspects Amid Explosive Plot

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained five more individuals allegedly connected to the terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in various districts across the state. The newly arrested suspects have been identified as Bilal Abid Shera, Mohammed Aiyub Kadiwal, Mohammed Shafi Mukhi, Mohammed Hasan Karadiya, and Mohammed Aiyub Sunasara.

In a statement to ANI, Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police, K. Siddharth Singal, confirmed that these latest arrests followed the capture of eight suspects around 10 days ago from different states. The squad's investigation indicates that over the past two to three years, the accused were radicalized by Masood Azhar's speeches and attempted to develop explosives, with successful outcomes in two out of eight trials.

The suspects are currently under a police remand for eight days. ATS's ongoing probe has traced the procurement of materials like potassium nitrate, sulphur, and others from local and online sources. This effort uncovers plans to bolster Jaish-e-Mohammed activities in Gujarat. Earlier, eight individuals were similarly arrested, charged under various sections of UAPA and BNS.