GPSC Unveils 'Avasar': Boost for Talented Candidates Missing Final Cut

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has introduced a groundbreaking initiative called the 'Avasar' module, aimed at connecting candidates who narrowly missed the final selection in recruitment processes with alternative employment opportunities. Announced by GPSC Secretary Sudhir Patel in Gandhinagar, the module seeks to bridge this gap by collaborating with various sectors, offering an avenue for deserving candidates to find suitable job placements.

Elaborating on the initiative, Patel highlighted that candidates reaching the interview stage have demonstrated their competence by clearing rigorous Preliminary and Main examinations, despite not making the final cut. The Avasar module will help these individuals find quality employment opportunities across government departments, public sector undertakings, private companies, and recognized cooperative institutions.

Participation in the initiative requires candidates' consent, with details like name, mobile number, email, and qualifications submitted via the GPSC OJAS Portal. Over 18,000 eligible candidates can avail themselves of this opportunity. GPSC emphasizes data security, ensuring organizations use shared data solely for employment purposes. The Commission facilitates this process, maintaining no responsibility for employment terms or disputes, while organizations bear responsibility for data protection.