HCL Tech Inaugurates Game-Changing IT Hub at Gujarat’s GIFT City

In a significant development for Gujarat's IT landscape, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the Global Technology Centre of HCL Tech at GIFT City on Friday. Acknowledging the initiative as a pivotal milestone, Sanghavi praised the venture as a boost for GIFT City and the state's burgeoning IT sector.

Unlike many IT companies that recruit from other regions, HCL Tech's approach emphasizes local employment, which Sanghavi commended for its role in empowering state youth. Through their 'Come Back Home' initiative, HCL aims to reverse brain drain, encouraging talented Gujaratis working elsewhere to return home, offering them globally competitive careers.

Further bolstering its innovative drive, HCL Tech has set up an advanced Artificial Intelligence Lab, deemed a game changer for future tech by Sanghavi. Reflecting on the transformational journey of GIFT City, he applauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first envisaged the area as a premier financial technology hub, a vision now realized.