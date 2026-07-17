Prayagraj DM Contempt Case Hearing Deferred

The Allahabad High Court has postponed the hearing of a contempt case against the Prayagraj District Magistrate, rescheduling it for July 21. The decision came from a division bench of Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia during a petition filed by Omra Mehrotra.

In the proceedings, the District Magistrate presented a personal affidavit claiming compliance with previous court orders. However, the petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi, disputed this assertion, arguing that the order was unmet.

The court has issued a directive for the District Magistrate and Executive Engineer to be present on July 21, following the non-compliance matter underlined by the July 15 court order.