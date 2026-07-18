Devastating Blaze Engulfs Over 100 Homes Near Drammen

A fierce blaze wreaked havoc near the city of Drammen in southern Norway on Friday, decimating more than 100 homes as local firefighting squads fought against strong winds to control the inferno, rescue officials reported.

Thick black smoke enveloped the area, approximately 50 kilometers west of Oslo, although no casualties or missing persons have been reported. The fire ravaged a community of terraced housing, prompting the deployment of over 60 firefighters and helicopters equipped to quench the flames.

Police organized the evacuation of hundreds as the fire rapidly spread into nearby forests. Currently, the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.