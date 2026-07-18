Devastating Blaze Engulfs Over 100 Homes Near Drammen

A massive fire destroyed over 100 homes near Drammen, southern Norway, on Friday, with firefighters battling the flames amid strong winds. While no casualties were reported, hundreds were evacuated as the fire spread to nearby forests. The origin of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 00:53 IST
Devastating Blaze Engulfs Over 100 Homes Near Drammen
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  • Country:
  • Norway

A fierce blaze wreaked havoc near the city of Drammen in southern Norway on Friday, decimating more than 100 homes as local firefighting squads fought against strong winds to control the inferno, rescue officials reported.

Thick black smoke enveloped the area, approximately 50 kilometers west of Oslo, although no casualties or missing persons have been reported. The fire ravaged a community of terraced housing, prompting the deployment of over 60 firefighters and helicopters equipped to quench the flames.

Police organized the evacuation of hundreds as the fire rapidly spread into nearby forests. Currently, the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

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