Kimi Antonelli Sets the Pace at Belgian Grand Prix Practice

In an eventful practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli outpaced competitors on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Pierre Gasly's crash ended the second session abruptly, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton showed strong performances. A mix of penalties and technical issues adds intrigue to Saturday's qualifying session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 00:27 IST
Kimi Antonelli Sets the Pace at Belgian Grand Prix Practice
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Kimi Antonelli dominated the practice sessions at the Belgian Grand Prix, making his mark with the fastest lap time for Mercedes. The 19-year-old Italian clocked a best time of one minute 45.944 seconds, leaving McLaren's Lando Norris trailing behind by 0.190 seconds.

Incidents marred the excitement, with Pierre Gasly's crash halting the second session. Gasly lost control of his Alpine, causing significant damage and scattering debris across the track. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton showcased their prowess, securing competitive lap times.

As penalties and mechanical issues loom over the competitors, Saturday's qualifying promises heightened tension. Notably, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll face challenges with equipment malfunctions and grid penalties, setting a thrilling stage for the upcoming race.

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