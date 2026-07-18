Trump Backs Darline Graham for Senate in South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has asked Darline Graham, sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, to run for the U.S. Senate in a special Republican primary in South Carolina, scheduled for August 11.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising political move, former President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Darline Graham for the U.S. Senate. Graham is the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
The announcement came via Trump's post on the Truth Social platform, where he stirred up support for Darline Graham.
This special Republican primary is set for August 11 in South Carolina, potentially reshaping the political landscape there.
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