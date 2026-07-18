Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Retaliation

The U.S. and Iran have expanded their conflict to target key infrastructure, risking further escalation. The U.S. struck bridges in Iran, while Iran targeted a Kuwaiti power and desalination plant. The heightened tensions have disrupted energy supplies and sparked concern over security in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 00:41 IST
Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Retaliation
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The United States has intensified its conflict with Iran by targeting strategic infrastructure, hitting bridges in Iran, while Tehran responded by striking a power and desalination plant in Kuwait. This latest escalation has raised alarms about the potential for further conflict and the impact on Middle East stability.

The renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran come amid reports of increased military actions and rhetoric. The situation has led to a spike in Brent crude oil prices, impacting global markets and igniting fears of a broader war in the region.

As the U.N. expresses concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure, the ongoing conflict continues to threaten vital resources in the Gulf, risking a major disruption in global energy supplies.

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