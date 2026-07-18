Amarnath Yatra Marred by Multiple Road Accidents

Two separate road accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway have injured over 22 Amarnath pilgrims. Emergency services swiftly responded, and security has been heightened along the route to ensure safety. The incidents come amid tight arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage that started on July 3 and will end on August 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:33 IST
Amarnath Yatra Marred by Multiple Road Accidents
Vehicle crashed into a stationary truck (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, at least four Amarnath pilgrims sustained injuries early Saturday morning following a vehicular accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The accident occurred at Sangoor Chowk, where a Toyota Innova ferrying pilgrims to the Baltal base camp collided with a stationary dumper.

Local police were quick to respond, rescuing the injured and transporting them to the Associated Hospital at Government Medical College in Udhampur for medical attention. Authorities have launched a probe to uncover the accident's cause.

Adding to the series of unfortunate incidents, 18 pilgrims were hurt in a separate collision involving two JKRTC buses and a car near Chanderkote Langar Point in Ramban district. A joint rescue effort by Civil Administration, CRPF, Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police ensured all injured individuals received medical care. These incidents have prompted intensified security measures along the highway amid the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

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