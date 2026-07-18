World Cup Drama and DeChambeau's Penalty: Highlights from Current Sports News

England's manager Thomas Tuchel faces backlash after his strategic choices during the semi-final against Argentina, where England's early lead transitioned into a 2-1 defeat. His defensive tactics came under scrutiny as Argentina secured a place in the final against Spain.

Amid controversies, former U.S. President Donald Trump maintains a significant presence in the World Cup, attending Sunday's final. Trump will join FIFA's Gianni Infantino to potentially present the trophy, as discussions of another American World Cup hosting surface.

On the golf course, Bryson DeChambeau receives a two-stroke penalty at the Open Championship but commits to continuing in the tournament. Meanwhile, strong performances are noted as Lucas Herbert narrowly misses a historic low score.