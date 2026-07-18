BCI Mandates Comprehensive Social Media Guidelines for Legal Fraternity

The Bar Council of India has mandated immediate implementation of a circular on digital ethics and professional conduct for advocates and law students. The detailed guidelines focus on social media use, safeguarding client confidentiality, and maintaining court decorum. State councils and institutions are tasked with ensuring compliance and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:34 IST
BCI Mandates Comprehensive Social Media Guidelines for Legal Fraternity
Representative Image (Photo/Barcouncilofindia.org). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a directive for all State Bar Councils and Centres of Legal Education to implement new rules on social media use and digital ethics without delay. The circular, communicated on July 17, 2026, includes specific guidelines for advocates, law students, and interns which are not just advisory.

Key issues addressed in the circular encompass the misuse of court premises, misleading legal content, and inappropriate use of AI-generated materials. Law colleges have been instructed to distribute the circular, conduct orientation programs, and ensure compliance through various measures, including obtaining student undertakings and appointing nodal officers.

To guarantee effectiveness, the BCI has emphasized that mere digital dissemination of the circular is insufficient. State Bar Councils are required to deliver the circular to every advocate and Bar Association, ensure prominent display, and establish complaint mechanisms. The BCI insists that the measures are educational and preventive, aligning with legal frameworks while avoiding misuse.

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