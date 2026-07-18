Kedarnath Trekking Route Reopens After Rockslide Disruption

After a brief disruption due to falling boulders, the Kedarnath trekking route has been reopened for pilgrims. Restoration efforts by the District Disaster Management and other agencies ensured safety and resumed pedestrian movement. However, further work is ongoing to clear larger obstacles for animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:38 IST
Kedarnath Trekking Route Reopens After Rockslide Disruption
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a sudden blockade caused by boulders, the Kedarnath trekking route has been declared operational again for pilgrims. Disaster management teams, including the District Disaster Management Authority and PWD Disaster Response, undertook rigorous efforts to clear the debris.

The pathway, essential for the Kedarnath Yatra, was reopened after several hours of dedicated cleaning operations. DDRF personnel stationed at Gaurikund have been assisting pilgrims crossing the affected stretch, ensuring their safety and a smooth pilgrimage.

District authorities, led by Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, have been proactive in addressing safety concerns. They instructed mule operators to resume services only when the path is deemed entirely secure. While pedestrian movement is unhindered, additional efforts continue to remove larger obstacles to allow animal movement.

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