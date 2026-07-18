Iran’s Strategic Strikes: Tensions in the Middle East

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced strikes on several U.S. sites in the Middle East, targeting locations in Bahrain and Kuwait. These actions included attacks on a U.S. combat aircraft site and intelligence center in Bahrain, as well as a naval fuel pier and communications center in Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:55 IST
Iran’s Strategic Strikes: Tensions in the Middle East
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In a significant escalation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced targeted strikes on U.S. positions across the Middle East, as confirmed by Iranian state media.

According to reports, the targets included a site holding U.S. combat aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base and an intelligence data center in Bahrain known as Batelco.

In addition, the Guards struck a U.S. naval fuel-support pier located at Al Ahmadi Port and a signals and communications center in Kuwait, signaling heightened regional tensions.

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