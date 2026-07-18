Iran’s Strategic Strikes: Tensions in the Middle East

In a significant escalation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced targeted strikes on U.S. positions across the Middle East, as confirmed by Iranian state media.

According to reports, the targets included a site holding U.S. combat aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base and an intelligence data center in Bahrain known as Batelco.

In addition, the Guards struck a U.S. naval fuel-support pier located at Al Ahmadi Port and a signals and communications center in Kuwait, signaling heightened regional tensions.