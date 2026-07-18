Shankaracharya Criticizes RSS and Ram Temple Management

During the 'Gavishti' yatra, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticized the RSS, alleging they don't genuinely believe in Lord Ram and accusing them of controlling the Ram temple. He challenged the lack of access for saints and called for a reevaluation of the temple's current practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:16 IST
Shankaracharya Criticizes RSS and Ram Temple Management
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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During his 'Gavishti' yatra, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati made critical remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the current management of the Ram temple. He alleged that RSS members do not hold genuine reverence for Lord Ram and that the temple has effectively become an extension of the BJP's and RSS's operations.

He went on to claim that those in positions of decision-making within the RSS lack the belief in Ram, to the extent that they do not display any images of him. Shankaracharya also issued a challenge to Govind Giri, questioning his presence during crucial moments in the Ram temple case and announcing intentions to serve a legal notice.

The religious leader further raised concerns regarding restricted access to the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, highlighting that while 5,000 saints were invited for a consecration ceremony, none were permitted entry into the core area reserved for VVIPs. He expressed dismay over the treatment of the idol of Ram Lalla, suggesting it's been sidelined from its historical significance. Shankaracharya stated his intent to visit the temple once it's fully established, insinuating its current state resembles an office rather than a place of worship.

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