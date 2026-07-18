BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain on NEET Success, Future Safeguards, and Parliamentary Courtesy

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain highlighted the government's efforts in addressing NEET examination concerns and preventing future paper leaks. With the results relieving students nationwide, Hussain also urged the Opposition for constructive participation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, criticizing disruptions led by opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:27 IST
BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain on NEET Success, Future Safeguards, and Parliamentary Courtesy
BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a recent statement, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain lauded the government's efforts in addressing the concerns surrounding the NEET examination. Speaking with ANI, he emphasized the successful resolution of issues, which resulted in a major relief for students nationwide following the announcement of the NEET results.

Hussain stressed that corrective actions have been taken to rectify past shortcomings and assured that the government remains committed to preventing paper leaks through stringent measures. According to the National Testing Agency, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for NEET UG 2026, with the examinations having been conducted on June 21 across various domestic and international centers.

Turning sights to the political arena, Hussain appealed to the Opposition for constructive engagement during the Monsoon Session of Parliament slated from July 20 to August 13. He criticized Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures for previous disruptions, advocating for more decorum and effective dialogue in parliamentary proceedings.

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