Vigilante Art or Vandalism? Murals Trigger Arrests in Guwahati

Two men were arrested in Guwahati for painting murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk on public walls. The incidents occurred in the Khanapara area, leading to separate police cases. In Delhi, Wangchuk was moved to a hospital after a hunger strike, drawing political attention and criticism for police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 14:03 IST
Vigilante Art or Vandalism? Murals Trigger Arrests in Guwahati
Murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk seen on public walls in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals, identified as Nakul Mili and Gaurav Singha, have been arrested by the Guwahati police for allegedly defacing public property near the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in the Khanapara area. Mili, hailing from Dibrugarh, and Singha, from Guwahati, were reportedly caught trying to paint murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk on public walls.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hiranya Barman, cases have been registered at Dispur and Basistha police stations in connection with the incidents. "It has become a trend for some to damage public property," DCP Barman remarked, emphasizing ongoing investigations to identify further suspects involved in the murals.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Sonam Wangchuk was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital following a prolonged 20-day hunger strike. Safdarjung Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Charu Bamba, confirmed Wangchuk's stable but weakened condition, citing mild dehydration. His strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged examination scandals, has sparked political debate and led to protests at Jantar Mantar.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026