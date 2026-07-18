Vigilante Art or Vandalism? Murals Trigger Arrests in Guwahati

Two individuals, identified as Nakul Mili and Gaurav Singha, have been arrested by the Guwahati police for allegedly defacing public property near the Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in the Khanapara area. Mili, hailing from Dibrugarh, and Singha, from Guwahati, were reportedly caught trying to paint murals of activist Sonam Wangchuk on public walls.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hiranya Barman, cases have been registered at Dispur and Basistha police stations in connection with the incidents. "It has become a trend for some to damage public property," DCP Barman remarked, emphasizing ongoing investigations to identify further suspects involved in the murals.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Sonam Wangchuk was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital following a prolonged 20-day hunger strike. Safdarjung Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Charu Bamba, confirmed Wangchuk's stable but weakened condition, citing mild dehydration. His strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged examination scandals, has sparked political debate and led to protests at Jantar Mantar.