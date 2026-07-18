Historic Milestone: India's First Private Orbital Rocket Launches Successfully

Skyroot Aerospace made history as India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, successfully reached orbit, overcoming a minor technical glitch during its launch sequence. This achievement places India as the third country with private orbital launch capability.

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan K Goenka acknowledged a minor issue during the initial automatic launch sequence but confirmed it was swiftly resolved, allowing for a smooth mission. He praised the effort and dedication of the Skyroot Aerospace team in achieving this milestone on their first attempt.

Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and COO Naga Bharath Daka hailed the mission as a significant breakthrough for India's space sector. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlighted the growth of India's private space ecosystem and lauded Skyroot's pioneering efforts in launching the 24-meter carbon-composite rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman,' successfully deployed payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, concluding with a unique payload of handwritten postcards from PM Modi and others, symbolizing a collective achievement.