Minister Shantanu Thakur Reviews Deendayal Port's Maritime Milestones

On Saturday, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, visited Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, where he was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Thakur chaired a review meeting with senior Deendayal Port Authority officials, discussing ongoing developmental initiatives. The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Sushil Kumar Singh, the port's chairman, and local political leaders. Emphasis was placed on the port's performance, infrastructure development, and environmental initiatives.

In a subsequent stakeholders' meeting, Thakur acknowledged the cohesive efforts of the port administration and maritime community. Deendayal Port, recognized for its prompt achievement of the 50 MMT cargo milestone, continues to affirm its position as a leading major port in India, underscored by its operational efficiency and sustainability efforts.