Madhya Pradesh Set to Approve UCC Bill in Historic Cabinet Meeting

A politically pivotal moment is set to unfold in Madhya Pradesh as the government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, plans a special cabinet meeting at Jagdishpur this Sunday. The agenda is to secure approval for the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, underscoring a significant legislative stride for the state.

The draft's approval marks a strategic step forward, aligning with the 'One Nation, One Law' vision before its introduction in the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly beginning on July 20. Final preparations for this high-stakes meeting are underway, with administrative efforts ensuring smooth proceedings.

CM Yadav emphasized the historical resonance of Jagdishpur, previously Islamnagar, choosing it for the meeting. The site, once Bhopal's old capital and renamed earlier this year, holds symbolic significance as the birthplace of this legislative milestone. This underscores the government's commitment to the proposed civil code's passage.