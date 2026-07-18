Iran Executes Man Amid Controversial Convictions

In a contentious move, Iran has executed a man accused of killing a security force member during the upheaval sparked by a woman's death in 2022 while in police custody, according to the Mizan news agency on Saturday.

Amidst widespread outcry, several rights organizations have raised serious concerns over Iran's judicial process, alleging that the government often coerces confessions through torture to convict protesters.

Iran's authorities have consistently refuted these allegations, maintaining that their legal proceedings are conducted fairly and without undue influence.