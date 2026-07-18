Australia's Triumphant Victory and Farewell to Coach Schmidt

Australia achieved a stunning 57-10 victory over Italy in the Nations Championship, marking their first win in the competition after six losses. This match was also a farewell to coach Joe Schmidt. Ryan Lonergan contributed significantly, and Josh Canham led the score with a hat-trick of tries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:09 IST
Australia's Triumphant Victory and Farewell to Coach Schmidt
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In an electrifying display of rugby, Australia's lock Josh Canham thrilled fans with a hat-trick of tries, propelling the team to a commanding 57-10 win over Italy. The victory marked Australia's first success in the Nations Championship and was a fitting goodbye to their retiring coach, Joe Schmidt.

The match unfolded with Australia ending their scoreless streak after six defeats. With notable contributions from players like Tom Wright and Brandon Paenga-Amosa, the team claimed victory, scoring nine tries in total. Captain Michele Lamaro and Monty Ioane delivered efforts for Italy, but Australia established a substantial lead by halftime.

The game signified an end to Schmidt's tenure with a record overshadowed by losses, including last year’s British & Irish Lions series. His successor, Les Kiss, takes the helm with eyes set on the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The game also saw tensions with a red card for Italy's Marco Riccioni and a match venue ban for their coach Gonzalo Quesada due to previous criticisms.

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