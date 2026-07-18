Micron Bolsters Automotive AI Chip Supply with Strategic Deals

Micron Technology is taking decisive steps to cement its standing in the automotive AI chip industry by entering into multiyear supply agreements with leading companies, including Hyundai Mobis, Harman, and Qualcomm. According to The Korea Herald, these strategic partnerships are part of Micron's broader effort to secure its foothold as a major supplier of memory and storage solutions for the automotive sector.

The company's chairman, Sanjay Mehrotra, emphasized the vital role of memory and storage in advancing vehicle technology, suggesting that these agreements will bolster the capacity of vehicle platforms to offer richer, safer, and more intelligent driving experiences. Unique to these strategic customer agreements (SCAs) is their duration, spanning three to five years, which provides stability in supply volumes and pricing amidst a competitive landscape.

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, highlighted the critical need for high-performance computing capabilities in the era of software-defined vehicles. Meanwhile, leaders from Harman and Hyundai Mobis underscored the value of these long-term arrangements in fortifying business planning and resilience within the automotive supply chain ecosystem.