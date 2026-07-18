New Super Speciality Block at RML Hospital Poised to Transform Healthcare in Delhi

The Super Speciality Block at ABVIMS and RML Hospital is set to begin operations shortly. The facility, equipped with advanced medical units, aims to enhance patient access to specialized care. Final fire safety clearances are pending, with full services expected to launch in phases, benefiting Delhi and neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 16:52 IST
New Super Speciality Block at RML Hospital Poised to Transform Healthcare in Delhi
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The eagerly anticipated Super Speciality Block at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is nearing operational status as final fire safety approvals approach completion. Officials say comprehensive regulatory and infrastructure needs have been met, setting the stage for advanced medical services to commence.

The new block will initially feature a Super Speciality Outpatient Department, a state-of-the-art Dialysis Unit, and a cutting-edge Radiology Department equipped with CT and MRI facilities. These developments are anticipated to greatly improve patient access to specialized consultations, essential renal care, and sophisticated diagnostic imaging.

Senior officials have confirmed the conclusion of all inspections and compliance checks. With the resolution of previous issues including those highlighted by the Delhi Urban Art Commission, the facility is ready for a phased operational rollout, aiming to bolster RML Hospital’s existing services and reduce patient wait times through advanced infrastructure.

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