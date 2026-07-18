Kapil Sibal Re-engages: Strategic Preparations Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session
Independent MP Kapil Sibal met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the upcoming Parliament session and Delimitation Bill. Amid speculations about reintroducing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, opposition leaders plan a joint strategy. Political dynamics shift as party mergers move NDA closer to a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha.
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In a crucial political maneuver, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has engaged once more with the Congress's top ranks, holding discussions with national president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Saturday. The meeting focused on strategies for the upcoming Parliament session and dialogues around the contentious Delimitation Bill.
Sources reveal that Kharge has extended an invitation to Sibal for the Parliament opposition leaders' meeting set for July 20. This comes as the Centre is rumored to possibly reintroduce significant constitutional amendments. These include proposals to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to reserve 33% of legislative seats for women, both sizably defeated earlier this year.
The political landscape is also shifting with recent party merges. The BJP-led NDA edges closer to a supermajority in the Lok Sabha, following the absorption of rebel Shiv Sena MPs and a substantial addition of former Trinamool Congress members. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Centre’s constitutional tactics, emphasizing past parliamentary defeats that cast long shadows over the ruling coalition's ambitions.
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