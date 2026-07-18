Constitutional Upheaval: Hungary's Political Shift

In a significant shakeup within Hungary's political landscape, President Tamas Sulyok has signed a constitutional amendment that concludes his tenure as head of state. This move, orchestrated by Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his ruling Tisza party, forms a crucial part of Magyar's mission to dismantle the entrenched power bases established by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The legislation arrives in the wake of Magyar's resounding victory against Orban's regime in the April elections. While Magyar claims this mandate from voters supports his reforms, the amendment's immediate termination of Sulyok's presidency has sparked allegations of diminishing trust in the nation's leadership, initially elected by Orban's nationalist Fidesz party.

Despite affirming the formal legality of the amendment, Sulyok voices concern over its implications on Hungary's rule of law. He warns of a precedence that erodes democratic institutions and emphasizes the delicate balance of power at risk. Amidst high-profile resignations, the Fidesz party faces dwindling public support while parliamentary Speaker Agnes Forsthoffer steps in as interim president, pending further constitutional changes.