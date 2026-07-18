Delhi Overhauls School Opening Rules with Streamlined Self-Certification System

In a significant policy shift, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has announced the elimination of the 'Essentiality Certificate' requirement for opening private schools, opting instead for a more efficient self-certification system. This policy reform, detailed in a recent press release, removes longstanding bureaucratic hurdles encoded in the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973.

The decision follows a high-level Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise designed to simplify administrative processes. Sood emphasized that this reform ensures Delhi's school recognition criteria remain strictly aligned with the Central Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009, which mandates adherence to defined norms, including infrastructure, safety, and teacher qualifications, without subjective government approvals.

By amending Rule 44(3) and Rule 50 (ii) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, the reform eliminates the earlier requirement for government validation of a school's necessity based on local need, thus removing subjective barriers. Complementarily, the Delhi Government relaxed minimum land area requirements for setting up private schools to better accommodate the city’s urban density, while maintaining focus on education quality and safety standards.