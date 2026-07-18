Uttar Pradesh Revives Heritage with Major Pilgrimage Site Restoration

During a public gathering in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the BJP's 'double-engine government' has started the restoration of Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites. This initiative aims to revive the district's religious and cultural heritage, and is carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Adityanath highlighted the historical significance of the sites, referencing the year 1526 when foreign invaders desecrated this sacred land. He noted that the restoration reflects a commitment to India's cultural heritage. Alongside these efforts, the Chief Minister unveiled a 145-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganpati and a 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram.

He criticized previous governments for failing to protect the interests of the poor and allowing land encroachments. Under BJP rule, the state has reportedly vacated around 10,000 acres of land and improved law and order, with no riots occurring in the last nine years, making the region a safer place.