Asif Ali Celebrates Mammootty's Triumph at National Film Awards

Malayalam actor Asif Ali congratulated Mammootty on his National Film win, sharing pride in Malayalam cinema's recognition. Mammootty won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for 'Bramayugam', shared with Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion'. Ali expressed happiness for being considered in the selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 23:12 IST
Asif Ali Celebrates Mammootty's Triumph at National Film Awards
Asif Ali (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a heartfelt gesture, Malayalam actor Asif Ali extended his congratulations to veteran star Mammootty for clinching the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Demonstrating immense joy, Ali emphasized his happiness about the accolade going to the seasoned actor.

The prestigious award was shared with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was honored for his performance in 'Chandu Champion', while Mammootty was recognized for his critically acclaimed role in 'Bramayugam'.

Reacting to the announcement, Ali expressed pride in having been considered alongside Mammootty during the selection process, calling it not just a personal victory for Mammootty, but a triumph for the entire Malayalam film industry known for its storytelling prowess and cinema brilliance.

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