DRI's Nationwide Crackdown: Meth Seizure, Smuggled Cigarettes, and Arms Recovery

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted operations across India, netting 15 kg of methamphetamine, 4 kg of pseudoephedrine, 85 lakh smuggled cigarettes, and Pakistan-made pistols. Five arrests were made. These operations highlight DRI's commitment to combating smuggling and contributing to a drug-free India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:56 IST
DRI's Nationwide Crackdown: Meth Seizure, Smuggled Cigarettes, and Arms Recovery
Seized material by DRI (Photo/Ministry of Finance). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has undertaken a series of meticulously coordinated operations nationwide, which have yielded significant seizures. Authorities confiscated 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 4 kg of pseudoephedrine, millions of smuggled cigarettes, and firearms originating from across the border. These efforts underscore DRI's relentless pursuit of a drug-free India.

In a focused operation on July 15, DRI officers, acting on precise intelligence, apprehended a truck on the Aizawl-Champhai Road in Mizoram. A subsequent search led to the discovery of cleverly hidden, brick-shaped packets containing methamphetamine, believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar. The driver was promptly arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The following day, a breakthrough at Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, revealed an import container, initially declared to transport 'Plastic Storage Boxes,' stuffed with millions of smuggled Gold Flake cigarettes. Seized goods were valued at Rs 20 crore. In subsequent operations in Punjab and Chennai, DRI seized drone-dropped arms and chemicals for illicit drug production, arresting several individuals. These concerted actions reflect DRI's commitment to combating organized crime and smuggling.

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