Teen Sensation Paul Seixas Dons White Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Stage

French teenager Paul Seixas becomes the best young rider at the Tour de France, climbing to fourth place overall. The 19-year-old, the youngest Tour competitor since 1937, secures the white jersey after a strong performance on Stage 14. He is now 15 seconds behind third-place Remco Evenepoel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 23:38 IST
Teen Sensation Paul Seixas Dons White Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Stage
  • Country:
  • France

Paul Seixas, a 19-year-old French cyclist, showcased his exceptional talents by clinching the white jersey as the best young rider in the Tour de France on Saturday. In an impressive display on Stage 14, Seixas climbed to a commendable fourth place overall in the grueling race.

Seixas, who is the youngest rider to participate in the Tour since 1937, excelled on the 155.3km stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein, finishing third. This success follows his recent podium finish at Le Lioran and puts him just 15 seconds behind Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who is third in the overall standings.

The Decathlon CMA CGM rider is determined to continue his quest for the podium, attributing his remarkable performance to team strategy and his familiarity with challenging climbs. With further strenuous stages ahead, Seixas remains confident yet pragmatic about his chances.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026