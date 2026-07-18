Teen Sensation Paul Seixas Dons White Jersey in Thrilling Tour de France Stage

Paul Seixas, a 19-year-old French cyclist, showcased his exceptional talents by clinching the white jersey as the best young rider in the Tour de France on Saturday. In an impressive display on Stage 14, Seixas climbed to a commendable fourth place overall in the grueling race.

Seixas, who is the youngest rider to participate in the Tour since 1937, excelled on the 155.3km stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein, finishing third. This success follows his recent podium finish at Le Lioran and puts him just 15 seconds behind Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, who is third in the overall standings.

The Decathlon CMA CGM rider is determined to continue his quest for the podium, attributing his remarkable performance to team strategy and his familiarity with challenging climbs. With further strenuous stages ahead, Seixas remains confident yet pragmatic about his chances.