AfDB’s $110 Million Wind Bet Could Redraw Ethiopia’s Power Market

The African Development Bank Group has approved financing of up to $110 million for Ethiopia's 300-megawatt Aysha Wind Project, moving the country closer to its largest wind farm and first wind-based Independent Power Producer.

The project is significant not only for the electricity it is expected to generate, but also for the investment model it introduces. Ethiopia is seeking to combine development finance, private-sector ownership and a long-term public power-purchase agreement to diversify an electricity system that relies overwhelmingly on hydropower.

Valued at $508 million, the wind farm will be developed, owned and operated by AMEA Power near Aysha in Ethiopia's Somali Region. It will include a five-kilometre transmission line and upgrades to the Aysha II substation. Under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement, Ethiopian Electric Power will buy all electricity produced by the facility and take ownership of the completed transmission line. The arrangement gives the project a guaranteed buyer while placing the state-owned utility at the centre of its long-term commercial viability.

AfDB will provide up to $80 million from its ordinary resources, $20 million from the Clean Technology Fund and $10 million from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa. It will also seek to mobilise an additional $381.1 million in debt from other development finance institutions.

Ethiopia's First Wind IPP Is the Bigger Story

Aysha's proposed 300-megawatt capacity would make it Ethiopia's largest wind power plant. Yet its status as the country's first wind-based Independent Power Producer may prove even more consequential.

Independent Power Producers develop and operate electricity-generating assets outside the traditional model of full state ownership. They typically recover their investment by selling power under long-term contractual arrangements. In Aysha's case, AMEA Power will own and operate the wind farm, while Ethiopian Electric Power will purchase its entire output.

This structure offers private investors greater revenue visibility, but it also concentrates risk around the contract between the developer and the public utility. The project's success will depend on predictable payments, clear regulatory responsibilities and the ability of all parties to manage a commercial relationship lasting 25 years.

Wale Shonibare, AfDB Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations, described the financing arrangement as a model of cooperation between government, development partners and private investors. The model could help establish a pathway for future renewable-energy projects, but only if Aysha reaches financial close, is completed on schedule and operates under a stable contractual framework. Approval is a crucial milestone; it is not yet proof that the model can be replicated.

For Ethiopia, the wider opportunity is to show that private investment can add generating capacity without requiring the public sector to finance and operate every new power plant. The wider risk is that poorly structured commitments could create long-term financial exposure for public institutions.

Wind Offers Insurance Against a Hydro-Heavy Grid

Ethiopia generates about 96 percent of its electricity from hydropower. This has given the country a largely renewable power system, but it has also left electricity production heavily concentrated in a single technology.

Hydropower depends on water availability. Drought and other climate-related disruptions can reduce generation when reservoirs and river flows come under pressure. A power system dominated by hydro may therefore be low in carbon emissions while remaining vulnerable to changing weather and water conditions.

The Aysha project is expected to produce around 1,189 gigawatt hours of clean electricity each year. Its most immediate contribution would be to add a large source of wind power to the national grid, reducing the system's dependence on hydropower at the margin. Wind does not eliminate climate or operational risk, and Aysha alone will not fundamentally rebalance Ethiopia's electricity mix. Its importance lies in diversification. A broader mix of renewable sources can reduce the consequences of relying too heavily on the performance of one resource.

The project also supports Ethiopia's goal of universal electricity access by 2030, but additional generation is only one part of the access challenge. Electricity must be transmitted, distributed and delivered to households and businesses at a reliable and affordable cost.

The project's transmission line and substation upgrades will connect the wind farm to existing infrastructure. Whether its output produces measurable improvements in household access will depend on the wider electricity network and the ability to extend connections beyond the generation site.

Development Finance Is Bridging the Investment Gap

The financing structure shows how development banks and climate funds are increasingly being used to make capital-intensive energy projects viable in markets where commercial lenders may be reluctant to take on the full risk. AfDB's proposed $110 million package covers only part of Aysha's $508 million value. Its role in mobilising another $381.1 million from development finance institutions is therefore central to the project.

Combining ordinary lending with resources from the Clean Technology Fund and the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa allows different forms of capital to address different risks. Climate-focused funds can support the project's emissions and energy-transition objectives, while development lenders can provide longer-term financing that may not be available on comparable commercial terms.

The structure could lower investment barriers for AMEA Power and demonstrate how public and private finance can be assembled around a large African renewable-energy project. It also creates questions that will shape the project's long-term impact.

These issues matter because the project will incur large upfront costs while relying on revenue from a single public purchaser over 25 years. Currency movements, construction delays, weaker-than-forecast generation or payment difficulties could alter the balance of risks among the developer, lenders and Ethiopian institutions.

The financing package may establish a template for further private investment, but replication will depend on whether that template remains financially sustainable for both investors and the public electricity system.

The Largest Numbers May Be the Hardest to Deliver

The project is expected to create up to 1,525 direct jobs during construction and 30 permanent positions once the wind farm begins operating. The sharp decline between construction and operational employment is typical of large renewable-energy developments. Building turbines, transmission infrastructure and substations requires an intensive but temporary workforce. Once operating, wind farms generally need far fewer permanent employees.

The project is also expected to generate an estimated 35,645 indirect jobs through supply chains and increased economic activity linked to expanded electricity access. The figure is far larger than the number of direct positions and should be understood as an economic projection rather than a count of jobs guaranteed by the development.

Its accuracy will depend on assumptions about local procurement, business growth, electricity use and the extent to which new power supply stimulates activity elsewhere in the economy. The distribution of benefits will matter as much as their total scale. Local communities in the Somali Region will be directly affected by construction and land use.

The climate benefit is also prospective. Aysha is expected to prevent around 1.39 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during its 25-year operating period. The estimate will depend on actual generation and the type of electricity the wind farm displaces.

The project supports Ethiopia's National Electrification Program, its Nationally Determined Contribution, longer-term net-zero ambitions and Mission 300, which aims to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030. The next phase will determine whether these goals move from financial modelling to measurable outcomes. Financial close, participation by additional lenders, construction progress, transmission upgrades and the commercial operating date will be crucial milestones.