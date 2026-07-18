Egyptian Star Hossam Abdelmaguid Joins Bulgarian Champions Ludogorets

In a significant move for his career, Egyptian defender Hossam Abdelmaguid has signed with Bulgaria's premier club, Ludogorets, confirmed by the team on Saturday.

Aged 25, Abdelmaguid made his mark in the recent World Cup in North America, where his crucial penalty secured a knockout victory over Australia for Egypt, who later fell 3-2 to title-holders Argentina.

On the club front, Abdelmaguid boasts a successful record with Zamalek, having secured the Egyptian league title thrice and playing a crucial role in their latest triumph last season.