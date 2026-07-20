Stranded Boat and Salt Workers' Plea for Welfare in Thoothukudi

A mechanised fishing boat from Tharuvaikulam became stranded in the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour's entrance channel due to technical issues, leaving it aground on a sandbar. Efforts to return the boat to shore proved unsuccessful, impacting the routine of local fishermen.

Onshore, salt production in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district is in full swing but is set to pause as the monsoon season approaches. Salt pan workers are renewing their demands for better government welfare provisions to support them during the off-season, when production ceases for months at a time.

Sekar, a local salt pan worker, highlighted the seasonal nature of their work, which begins in February and halts by October for the monsoon. Workers rely on a ₹5,000 government relief during this time. They also lack land ownership rights and are urging the government to address these issues with financial aid and welfare benefits.