Stranded Boat and Salt Workers' Plea for Welfare in Thoothukudi

A mechanical fault left a fishing boat stranded in Thoothukudi, while local salt workers call for enhanced welfare measures as the monsoon approaches. The seasonal halt in salt production leaves workers jobless for months, prompting appeals for increased financial aid and land rights support from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:46 IST
Stranded Boat and Salt Workers' Plea for Welfare in Thoothukudi
Fishing boats in Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mechanised fishing boat from Tharuvaikulam became stranded in the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour's entrance channel due to technical issues, leaving it aground on a sandbar. Efforts to return the boat to shore proved unsuccessful, impacting the routine of local fishermen.

Onshore, salt production in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district is in full swing but is set to pause as the monsoon season approaches. Salt pan workers are renewing their demands for better government welfare provisions to support them during the off-season, when production ceases for months at a time.

Sekar, a local salt pan worker, highlighted the seasonal nature of their work, which begins in February and halts by October for the monsoon. Workers rely on a ₹5,000 government relief during this time. They also lack land ownership rights and are urging the government to address these issues with financial aid and welfare benefits.

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