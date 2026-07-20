Heavy Rainfall Halts Vaishno Devi Yatra, Claims Lives in J&K Flash Floods

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is paused due to severe weather after continuous rainfall raises safety concerns. Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district caused by a cloudburst have resulted in seven fatalities. Authorities remain on high alert, with rescue operations underway and government efforts focusing on relief and rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:57 IST
Heavy Rainfall Halts Vaishno Devi Yatra, Claims Lives in J&K Flash Floods
Visual from Katra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is suspended for the second day due to persistent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions. Authorities paused the Yatra to ensure devotees' safety amid fears of landslides along the route, as continuous rains batter the region.

The suspension follows a deadly cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Surankote area, Poonch district, resulting in flash floods that left at least seven people dead. Rescue teams from the Army, local police, and the State Disaster Response Force continue to search for those missing amidst ongoing heavy rains across the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an emergency meeting to address the crisis, evaluating responses to heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides in affected areas. Condolences were expressed for the deceased, and the government pledged all necessary aid for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of the disaster.

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