CJP Intensifies Protest: Demands Resignation and Compensation

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led by Saurav Das escalates its protest with demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants. Despite meetings with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, no commitments have been made, fueling continued demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:22 IST
CJP Intensifies Protest: Demands Resignation and Compensation
Union Education Minister JP Nadda meets CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and its leader Ashutosh Ranka (Photo/X@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), spearheaded by chief spokesperson Saurav Das, remains steadfast in its protest against the government, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants. Das revealed these details following a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday.

During the discussions, Das reiterated the CJP's stance on three pivotal demands: the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the hospital, the immediate resignation or dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, and the provision of Rs 1 crore to support the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants who tragically lost their lives.

Although Nadda assured that the demands would be considered at higher levels, no formal commitments were made. Meanwhile, Delhi Police refuted CJP's accusations of police misconduct during the protests, urging against the dissemination of misleading information. As the situation unfolds, CJP pledges to persist in its demonstrations until their demands are addressed.

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