Protests Turn Chaotic: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Tensions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak escalated as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) staged a protest that turned violent, injuring over 118 police personnel. Amidst national outcry and criticism from opposition leaders, demands for government accountability intensify, highlighting ongoing unrest in India's educational sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:06 IST
Protests Turn Chaotic: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Nationwide Unrest
Visuals from the CJP protest in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Protests against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, urging action. What began as a peaceful march turned violent near Parliament, leaving over 118 police personnel injured, according to Delhi Police reports.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who serves as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, acknowledged for the first time that dialogue with protesters might be possible. CJP’s chief spokesperson Saurav Das pressed for three key demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for affected families.

Police reported unruly conduct from protesters, prompting intervention. Violence ensued, causing significant injuries and property damage. Legal action, including FIRs, is underway against those involved, amid criticism from opposition leaders accusing the government of suppressing dissent and failing on education reforms.

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