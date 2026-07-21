Historic Talks: Lebanese President Aoun Meets Trump Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is set to meet U.S. President Trump at the White House to discuss plans for disarming Hezbollah and negotiating Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon. Aoun aims to leverage Trump's influence to bolster Lebanon's sovereignty amidst escalating tensions and ongoing conflicts with Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:30 IST
Historic Talks: Lebanese President Aoun Meets Trump Amid Hezbollah Tensions
  • Country:
  • United States

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to present a plan for disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah and negotiating Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon. This marks the first visit by a Lebanese head of state to the White House in nearly 20 years.

Aoun's presidency has been marked by attempts to shift the power balance in Lebanon, weakened by previous conflicts. His strategy includes asking Trump to use his influence with Israel and to support a proposal to decommission Hezbollah's arsenal.

In his military past, Aoun faced Lebanon's financial crisis aftermath and sectarian challenges, urging political action for the country's stability. His current efforts to maintain sovereignty have drawn internal criticism amid ongoing regional hostilities.

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