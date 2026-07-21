New Zealand Sees Strong Growth One Year After Minerals Strategy Launch

One year after introducing its Minerals Strategy to 2040, the New Zealand Government says the country's minerals sector is showing clear signs of growth, with rising exports, increased investment interest, more jobs and record permitting activity. Resources Minister Shane Jones said the strategy has shifted the sector from years of uncertainty to a more structured path supported by policy reforms, stronger regulation and targeted investment. The Government believes the progress made during the strategy's first year has created greater confidence among investors and industry operators, helping position the sector for steady long-term expansion.

Mineral Exports and Jobs Continue to Rise

New Zealand's mineral exports have climbed sharply from $1.46 billion in 2023 to about $2.5 billion in 2025, bringing the country closer to its target of reaching $3 billion in mineral exports by 2035. Production has also increased across several parts of the industry, with annual gold output rising by around 17 per cent to approximately 250,000 ounces.

Employment has also expanded, with the workforce growing from 5,230 people in 2024 to 5,520 in 2025. The Government says mining projects often operate for decades, creating stable employment while supporting contractors, local suppliers and regional economies over many years.

The sector is also expected to generate more than $30 million in royalties during 2025/26, alongside hundreds of millions of dollars in company and income tax revenue that contributes to funding public services and infrastructure across the country.

Policy Reforms Build Investor Confidence

Jones said one of the biggest achievements during the past year has been putting in place the foundations needed to unlock New Zealand's mineral resources. These include creating the country's first Critical Minerals List, improving access to geoscience data, expanding international partnerships and promoting investment opportunities.

The Government has also advanced reforms designed to make the regulatory system more efficient and predictable, giving companies greater certainty when making long-term investment decisions. According to Jones, confidence grows when businesses have clear policies and reliable approval processes, making it easier to commit to large-scale projects.

Record Permitting Activity Reflects Growing Interest

Interest in the minerals sector is also being reflected in permitting activity. New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals received 551 permit applications during 2025, compared with 450 applications in 2024. The agency also completed 521 permitting decisions, well above the historical annual average of 363 decisions recorded since 2017.

Jones said each permit represents opportunities for workers, contractors, engineering firms and local communities that benefit from mining-related economic activity and investment.

Focus Turns to Critical Minerals and Value-Added Industries

With the first stage of the strategy now complete, the Government plans to concentrate on expanding international partnerships, attracting additional investment and reviewing mineral royalty settings during the coming year. Work will also continue on wider resource management reforms intended to support future development.

The Government is also looking beyond extraction by exploring ways to create greater value through processing, refining, recycling, recovery and specialist mineral services. An $80 million allocation within the Regional Infrastructure Fund has been set aside to encourage innovation and strengthen capability across these areas.

Jones said the work completed during the strategy's first year has established a solid platform for future growth, with the next phase focused on turning that progress into new investment, stronger regional economies and more employment opportunities across New Zealand.