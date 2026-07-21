Farmers Mobilize at Shambhu Border in Protest Against India-US Trade Deal

A massive congregation of farmers took place on Tuesday at the Shambhu Border, the Punjab-Haryana border, as they prepared for a protest march to Delhi. Their objective: to voice opposition to the proposed India-US trade deal under the 'Desh Bachao Morcha' banner.

The protest was accentuated by an earlier demonstration at the Shambhu Toll Plaza following the arrest of Bharat Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. Ambala's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagbir Singh, confirmed that traffic disruptions had been addressed and movement restored.

In a related development, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, ensuring any trade agreements serve their best interests. BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal called for collective efforts to address and resolve farmers' concerns. (ANI)