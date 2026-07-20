Assam Government's Robust Flood Response: BJP's Vital Supporting Role

The state of Assam is battling a severe flood crisis, necessitating an urgent and intensive response from the government across the afflicted districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo. The government, alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been instrumental in providing rapid aid and rehabilitation to affected citizens, as per a BJP statement.

Crucial embankments along the Jaji, Dikhow, Disang, and Bhogdoi rivers are under vigilant observation. Government agencies are working tirelessly to bolster these embankments with sandbags and repair weakened sections. BJP karyakartas have joined these vital efforts, showcasing dedication and supporting authorities in safeguarding the affected populace.

Assam BJP State Spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah has praised the administration’s commitment to alleviating flood impacts. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, key departments and rescue forces are conducting coordinated operations. The Chief Minister also dispatched ministers to supervise relief endeavors, boosting confidence among affected communities.

Every stakeholder is urged to prioritize immediate aid delivery to flood victims. The Water Resources Department, Disaster Management entities, and various rescue services, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, are executing coordinated rescue strategies. Their efforts remain focused on preserving lives and resources amidst challenging conditions.

Further empowering these efforts, the Chief Minister dispatched four Cabinet Ministers to oversee ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit regions on July 19. Spurred by these actions, BJP's Assam unit has lauded the government for its dynamic management of the crisis, recognizing the commitment shown by district administrations and party members.

State BJP President Dilip Saikia, though occupied with parliamentary duties, continues to steer these efforts from New Delhi. Regular communication with ministers and officials ensures smooth coordination of disaster management strategies. The BJP’s proactive involvement extends through Charaideo, Jorhat, and Sivasagar, with karyakartas assisting local administration around the clock in relief activities and resident evacuation operations.

In Sivasagar's flood-impacted Nazira constituency, BJP karyakartas, led by District In-Charge Lakhya Konwar and President Bitopan Raidongia, conduct continuous relief operations. Such grassroots engagement exemplifies the BJP's commitment to ensuring every affected family receives the necessary humanitarian support in this time of extreme adversity. (ANI)