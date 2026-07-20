Justice Delivered: Death Sentence in Nenmara Double Murder Case

A landmark verdict was delivered by the Palakkad Additional Sessions Court on Monday, passing a death sentence on a 61-year-old fugitive in the infamous 2025 Nenmara double murder case. Government pleader Vijaya Kumar welcomed the decision, describing the murder as 'cold-blooded' and 'barbaric,' posing a severe threat to the community in Keralam.

In his statement, Kumar expressed satisfaction over the outcome, highlighting the exhaustive efforts by his team. 'We worked diligently, and I'm pleased the verdict favored us. This heinous act frightened the community, and justice prevailed for the elimination of three family members,' he remarked. The convicted, Chenthamara, had a prior arrest for the 2019 murder of Sajitha, linked to personal grievances against his marital issues.

On the investigation's efficiency, Superintendent of Police Abdul Rahim noted the systematic approach in capturing the absconding accused. 'The day after the incident, our collaborative effort with the prosecution led to the arrest. Their support was crucial, resulting in the court's stringent punishment,' he stated. The court found Chenthamara guilty of the brutal killings of his neighbor Sudhakaran and Sudhakaran's mother, Lakshmi, on January 27, 2025, in Pothundi near Nenmara.