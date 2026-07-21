Ministerial Visits Amidst Protest-Related Turmoil in Delhi

Union Health Minister JP Nadda undertook visits to two prominent medical institutions in Delhi on Tuesday, engaging with protesters who sustained injuries during a confrontation with law enforcement. His assessments at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital form part of ongoing efforts to address escalating tensions.

The health minister's itinerary included meetings with medical professionals overseeing the treatment of the injured, ensuring the adequacy of care received by those affected. Meanwhile, political figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended their support to the injured at RML Hospital.

Monday's protest by the CJP, aimed at Parliament, spiraled into violence, with accounts of stone-pelting and vandalism leading to injuries on both sides. The incident prompted legal actions against unidentified culprits, while authorities and protesters deliberate on possible pathways to deescalation.