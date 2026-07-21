Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown After Violent Jantar Mantar Protests

The Delhi Police has intensified its response to the violent protests near Jantar Mantar, where widespread unrest left over 100 officers injured, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Mishra.

Comprehensive electronic surveillance and multi-agency investigations are now in motion, with authorities scrutinizing digital evidence and monitoring social media to identify participants. The police have registered five FIRs related to allegations of violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism during the protest. More FIRs are expected as the investigation progresses.

Officials are analyzing over 250 videos, including CCTV and mobile footage, while probing any pre-planned conspiracy behind the unrest. This includes assessing any potential past criminal records of the involved individuals and examining whether communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram were used to mobilize protesters.