Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown After Violent Jantar Mantar Protests

Following violent protests at Jantar Mantar that left over 100 policemen injured, Delhi Police has ramped up electronic surveillance and launched multi-agency investigations. Five FIRs have been registered, and further legal action is expected as the police examine over 250 videos to identify those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 13:59 IST
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown After Violent Jantar Mantar Protests
Delhi Police DCP Anand Kumar Mishra Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Police has intensified its response to the violent protests near Jantar Mantar, where widespread unrest left over 100 officers injured, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Mishra.

Comprehensive electronic surveillance and multi-agency investigations are now in motion, with authorities scrutinizing digital evidence and monitoring social media to identify participants. The police have registered five FIRs related to allegations of violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism during the protest. More FIRs are expected as the investigation progresses.

Officials are analyzing over 250 videos, including CCTV and mobile footage, while probing any pre-planned conspiracy behind the unrest. This includes assessing any potential past criminal records of the involved individuals and examining whether communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram were used to mobilize protesters.

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